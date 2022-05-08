Game Thread #29: Milwaukee Brewers (19-9) vs Atlanta Braves (13-16)

After splitting the first two games against the Braves, the Brewers look to win the rubber match and take their third straight series. Aaron Ashby is on the hill for the Brewers, looking for his first win of the season. Charlie Morton pitches for the Braves, who has struggled so far this year, allowing over six runs per game.

Wong is back in the leadoff role for Milwaukee, with Cain in the center and Tyrone Taylor in right. Narvaez will be behind the plate for the Brewers.

Our Mother’s Day line up is set ⬇️ #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/cNOnKImXqo — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 8, 2022

First pitch is at 12:35 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.