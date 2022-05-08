 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #29: Milwaukee Brewers (19-9) vs Atlanta Braves (13-16)

Brewers look to bounce back and win rubber match vs defending champs

By Herschel_Winkelman
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After splitting the first two games against the Braves, the Brewers look to win the rubber match and take their third straight series. Aaron Ashby is on the hill for the Brewers, looking for his first win of the season. Charlie Morton pitches for the Braves, who has struggled so far this year, allowing over six runs per game.

Wong is back in the leadoff role for Milwaukee, with Cain in the center and Tyrone Taylor in right. Narvaez will be behind the plate for the Brewers.

First pitch is at 12:35 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

