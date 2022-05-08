Ashby gets hit hard in disappointing Mother’s Day loss to Braves, 9-2

Box Score

The Brewers lost their final game of the series and lost the overall series 2-1 to the defending champion Atlanta Braves. The Brewers had Aaron Ashby on the hill, who got hit hard early and was forced out of the game after an abysmal performance. The entire Brewers lineup was disappointing and it didn’t seem like their heads were really in the game. Charlie Morton pitched for the Braves, who threw a good outing, keeping the Brewers’ bats quiet.

It started when the Braves scored four runs in the bottom of the second after a horrible inning from Ashby. Errors in the field again also contributed to Braves runs, which has been a problem as of late. The Brewers were constructed to be a great defensive team, especially at second base and shortstop, and that defensive production has not been up to par.

The Braves would continue to add to their lead throughout the game, and after the four-run inning given up by Ashby, the game was essentially over. Adam Duvall crushed a solo home run to center in the bottom of the third, and in the fourth, Ashby would throw a wild pitch with the bases loaded that would bring home Dansby Swanson from third.

Willy Contreras would then give the Braves even more insurance, hitting a three-run home run off Jandel Gustave, who has been awful in the bullpen so far this season and rarely gets three outs in an inning without giving up a run.

Milwaukee would try to fight back late but to no avail. Brosseau hit an RBI single that scored Jace Peterson, and Yelich grounded into a double play that would score Wong. With the score at 9-2 after eight innings, Milwaukee would go one, two, three, in the top of the ninth to end the game.

The Brewers will now travel to Cincinnati for a three-game series against the lowly Reds, where they will look to get back on track after losing their last two. Brandon Woodruff will be on the hill facing Reds pitcher, Luis Castillo. After the series with the Reds, the Brewers will travel south to Miami for another three-game series.

First pitch Monday is at 5:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.