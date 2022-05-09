Brewers Week in Review: Week 4 & 5

Week 4

Monday : Giants 4, Brewers 2

: Giants 4, Brewers 2 Tuesday : Brewers 12, Pirates 8

: Brewers 12, Pirates 8 Wednesday : Brewers 3, Pirates 1

: Brewers 3, Pirates 1 Thursday : Brewers 3, Pirates 2

: Brewers 3, Pirates 2 Friday : Brewers 11, Cubs 1

: Brewers 11, Cubs 1 Saturday : Brewers 9, Cubs 1

: Brewers 9, Cubs 1 Sunday: Cubs 2, Brewers 0

Week 5

Monday : Off Day

: Off Day Tuesday : Brewers 6, Reds 3

: Brewers 6, Reds 3 Wednesday : Brewers 18, Reds 4

: Brewers 18, Reds 4 Thursday : Brewers 10, Reds 5

: Brewers 10, Reds 5 Friday : Brewers 6, Braves 3

: Brewers 6, Braves 3 Saturday : Braves 3, Brewers 2

: Braves 3, Brewers 2 Sunday: Braves 9, Brewers 2

Top Pitching Performance

Though he isn’t getting the run support that the rest of the starting staff has received, Corbin Burnes is still as strong as ever. In three starts over the last two weeks, he’s pitched 19.2 innings with a 1.37 ERA, 2.31 FIP, and 12.81 K/9. Unfortunately, it hasn’t translated over to a win, as three of the Brewers four losses have occured in his starts.

Top Batting Performance

Willy Adames has been on fire. In the last two weeks, he’s easily outpaced any other batter on the Brewers offense. He’s batted .275/.373/.765 with a 216 wRC+, and has added on 7 home runs and 18 RBI. That included two games with two home runs, and one against the Pirates included 7 RBI.

Roster Moves and Injury Updates

April 27

C Victor Caritini placed on 10-day IL, C Alex Jackson recalled

May 1-2

C Victor Caritini activated from IL, C Alex Jackson optioned to Nashville

This was a smaller move, with Victor Caritini going on the IL after he tested positive for COVID. However, he only needed to pass two consecutive tests in 24 hours to return, and he did pass those tests and has returned.

May 1-2

RHP Jake Cousins placed on 10-day IL with right elbow effusion

3B Mike Brosseau optioned to Nashville

RHP Jose Ureña designated for assignment

2B Luis Urias activated from IL

May 1 was a deadline day in the majors as roster sizes were reduced from 28 to 26. The Brewers had to make some roster decisions to get under that limit. The first two of those moves were placed Jake Cousins on the IL with a fluid build up in his elbow, and Mike Brosseau was optioned to Nashville as half of the move. The other half happened the next day, with Jose Ureña being designated for assignment and Luis Urias activated from the IL.

Mike Brosseau and Luis Urias were essentially swapped with Urias return from the IL. Brosseau had been playing well, but he wasn’t needed with Urias’ return. He will likely be one of the players seeing some regular moves throughout the season as the Brewers need backup on the team.

Jose Ureña had struggled throughout the season. Though his 3.52 ERA wasn’t too bad, the rest of his stats were underwhelming. He only had a 3.52 K/9 and 5.87 BB/9, as well as a 5.94 FIP. That led to his designation last week. He currently remains in DFA limbo as the Brewers decide what to do with him.

The other roster move of note was Jake Cousins being placed on the IL. At first, it seemed to be a minor injury that just needed some rest. However, an MRI increased concern about the injury, and the Brewers are seeking a second opinion. Tommy John surgery is a possibility, but Cousins believes it will not be that serious as he’s been passing his physical tests. More information will be available in the next few days.

May 6

2B Keston Hiura optioned to Nashville, contract of RHP Luis Perdomo selected

With several other members of the Brewers offense playing well, the playing time for Keston Hiura was decreasing. That resulted in him being returned to the minor leagues to get some more playing time. As a corresponding move, Luis Perdomo’s contract was selected from Nashville. Perdomo has been playing well this season so far, and with the Brewers allowed to carry 14 pitchers through May 29, he was added to the roster.

May 7

CF Andrew McCutchen placed on the 10-day IL, 3B Mike Brosseau recalled

Another case of COVID hit the Brewers over the weekend, with Andrew McCutchen heading on the IL after a positive COVID test. Similar to Caritini, McCutchen just needs to test negative twice in 24 hours to return to the team. Mike Brosseau was recalled to fill the roster spot for the current time.

