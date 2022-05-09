Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #5

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week five roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds had another great week, going 4-2 against the Norfolk Tides, including back-to-back shutout victories on Saturday and Sunday. Nashville now sits at 20-9 on the season, 2.5 games ahead of Columbus in the International League West standings.

Four players batted over .300 on the week, including Jonathan Davis (.444), Andruw Monasterio (.333), Mike Brosseau (.333) and David Dahl (.308). First baseman Jon Singleton led the way with a .286/.565/.500 batting line anchored by one homer, four RBIs and a team-high nine walks. While the Sounds only totaled two home runs as a team (Mark Mathias hit the other long ball), they walked 32 times and put together 45 hits as a team across the six-game series.

The pitching rotation also did a great job, combining for a 2.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 55 innings. While Ethan Small had his worst start of the season, going just four innings and giving up four runs, Dylan File and Jason Alexander both had solid weeks. File went five innings, giving up no runs on three hits and two walks, while Alexander made two appearances, totaling 9.2 innings and giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks while racking up a team-high nine strikeouts.

The Sounds now travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jumbo Shrimp for six games. The series will be a battle of the top teams, as the Shrimp lead the International League West standings at 18-12 on the year.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers scuffled all week, going 0-6 against the Montgomery Biscuits while being outscored 37-19 on the week. The Shuckers fell to second place with their poor week, now sitting in a tie with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and 3.5 games behind Montgomery in the Southern League South standings.

As a team, Biloxi slashed just .185/.245/.313, drawing a league-low 14 walks while racking up 64 strikeouts. The only player to have a good week offensively was shortstop Freddy Zamora, who slashed .320/.346/.400 across 25 at-bats. Catcher Thomas Dillard hit two homers and outfielder Joey Wiemer added a home run of his own in what was a disappointing week offensively for the Shuckers.

While the Shuckers had a league-worst 6.34 team ERA across the week, Tyler Herb and Andy Otero were two bright spots on the mound for Biloxi. Herb started two games, giving up just one run across 10 innings while adding 12 strikeouts. Otero, who pitched five innings in long relief, gave up one run and added five strikeouts of his own.

The Shuckers will look to bounce back at home this week, as they welcome the Birmingham Barons to town. While the Barons sit in last place in the Southern League South standings at 11-16, the Shuckers went just 1-5 on the road against them back in April.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers bounced back from a 1-5 week to go 5-1 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps in Appleton, improving to 17-10 on the year. With the solid week, the Rattlers are now two games back of Cedar Rapids in the Midwest League West standings.

Despite batting just .171 as a team, the Rattlers still managed to get on base at a high clip, totaling a league-high 42 walks over the six-game series. Outfielder Joe Gray Jr. led the way for the team, slashing .294/.480/.529 with one homer, three RBIs and seven walks. First baseman West Clarke batted just .143 but had an incredible .500 OBP with 10 walks on the week.

The Rattlers were anchored by strong pitching on the week, finishing with a 1.83 team ERA and 61 strikeouts across 54 innings. Four starters had an ERA of 0.00, including Antoine Kelly (five innings, 10 strikeouts), Brandon Knarr (six innings, six strikeouts), TJ Shook (10 innings, 12 strikeouts) and Russell Smith (five innings, seven strikeouts). Justin Jarvis also went five innings in his start, giving up one run and striking out three.

Wisconsin will try to stay hot as they travel to Quad Cities to take on the River Bandits. The Bandits currently sit in fifth place in the Midwest League West standings at 11-16 on the year. The Rattlers went 5-1 against them back in April.

A Carolina

The Mudcats split their six games with the Augusta GreenJackets, moving to 14-13 on the season and staying in second place in the Carolina League North standings, 3.5 games back of Fredericksburg.

Carolina batted .254/.330/.416 as a team on the week, hitting six homers and scoring 40 runs. The Mudcats were anchored by an incredible week from outfielder Jackson Chourio, who slashed .480/.519/.800 with 12 hits, seven runs, one homer, five doubles and five RBIs. Fellow outfielders Arbert Cipion (.250/.357/.667) and Oswel Leones (.286/.375/.571) also had solid weeks, each adding a home run of their own.

The Mudcats’ pitching staff finished with a 4.58 ERA on the week, striking out 49 across 55 innings. Starter Ryne Moore had another solid week, going six innings and giving up just one unearned run while striking out seven, improving his ERA on the season to 2.57, which leads the team among qualified pitchers. Brannon Jordan went nine innings and gave up three runs across two starts, adding eight strikeouts.

The Mudcats will look to move up in the standings as they take on the last-place Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9–18) for six games on the road.