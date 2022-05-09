 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #29: Milwaukee Brewers (19-10) vs Cincinnati Reds (5-23)

Brewers look to bounce back in series vs Reds.

By Herschel_Winkelman
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping their last two games to the defending champion Atlanta Braves, the Brewers travel to Cincinnati for a three-game set vs the Reds. Brandon Woodruff will be on the hill for the crew, facing Luis Castillo, who is making his first start of the season.

Jace Peterson will get the start at first base and bat last, while Wong resumes his leadoff role. Yelich will be in left field and Tellez will act as the designated hitter. Omar Narvaez will be behind the plate as well.

First pitch is at 5:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

