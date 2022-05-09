Brewers get shelled, lose 10-5 to Reds

Box Score

After losing their last two games to Atlanta, the Brewers hoped for a bounce-back series against the Reds, who are the worst team in baseball. Brandon Woodruff was on the hill and looked to pick up his fourth win of the season. Luis Castillo got the ball for the Reds for his first start of the season.

Woodruff struggled early, giving up a home run to Colin Moran in the bottom of the second. The Brewers would retake the lead in the top of the fourth when Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run double to center field. Milwaukee would then gain more insurance in the top of the fifth when Narvaez smashed a home run to right-center.

The Reds then exploded offensively off Woodruff in the bottom of the fifth, giving up an RBI double to Friedl. Brandon Drury then followed that up with a three-run shot. Counsell would pull Woodruff later in the inning, and Trevor Gott would give up another run on a wild pitch. The Reds then had the lead.

The Brewers would add two runs in the top of the sixth, with two RBI singles from Tyrone Taylor and Jace Peterson. The Reds would not stop, however, scoring again off a Tommy Pham single. In the bottom of the seventh, Farmer would hit a three-run home run off Hoby Milner, putting the score at 10-5 Cincinnati. No more runs were scored in the last two innings, and the Brewers dropped the opener.

Freddy Peralta will get the ball Tuesday, facing young pitcher Hunter Greene, who the Brewers hit hard last week in their first matchup. Greene is entering this game with an 8.71 ERA while Peralta’s is 5.09. The first pitch will be at 5:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.