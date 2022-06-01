Game Thread #52: Milwaukee Brewers (32-19) vs Chicago Cubs (20-29)

After losing their last game against the Cubs, the Brewers look to take the series finale and set their sights on the next series. New Milwaukee pitcher Jason Alexander, who was called up Tuesday from double-A, will make his debut against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks.

Urias will get the game off as Jace Peterson will start at third and Brosseau will start at short. Narvaez will also be back behind the dish, replacing Caratini who hit well against the Cubs. Hiura will be the designated hitter and Yelich will be in left.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/K8CyQ0oBYT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 1, 2022

First pitch is at 7:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.