Brewers split series vs Cubs after extra inning loss, 4-3

The Brewers split their series against the division-rival Cubs, after losing the finale on Wednesday. Because of the injuries to Peralta and Woodruff, Milwaukee was forced to call up Jason Alexander, who pitched well in his MLB debut. Alexander was just recently called up from the Brewers Nashville affiliate, who pitched well in the minors this season posting a 2.46 ERA and a 6-2 record. Chicago featured their longtime arm, Kyle Hendricks, who has struggled a bit this season, allowing over five runs per game.

Chicago was first to the run column, scoring in the bottom of the second off a double-play ball that brought in Contreras. Milwaukee would answer back however in the top of the third from an RBI single by Kolten Wong.

The Brewers would add one more in the top of the fourth off an Omar Narvaez RBI single that scored Keston Hiura. Alexander would continue pitching well with the game tied, 2-2.

Milwaukee would strike again in the top of the fifth, when Jace Peterson doubled to deep center field, scoring Mike Brosseau. The Cubs would then score in the bottom half of the inning, with Contreras hitting a single that scored Jason Heyward. The score would be even again, this time at 3 apiece.

Alexander would pitch a full seven innings in his debut, only allowing two earned runs while getting three strikeouts. Counsell would call on Miguel Sanchez to pitch the eighth, and he got through it cleanly, with the game still tied heading to the ninth.

The offense floundered in the top half of the ninth, and Devin Williams would be brought in to hold the game. He would do so successfully, and force the game into extra innings.

Again, the offense would struggle to get going in extra innings, stranding their baserunner in the top of the tenth. Hoby Milner would then replace Williams for the bottom. Madrigal grounded out but advanced the base runner to third. Christopher Morel would then hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to bring home the winning run.

Milwaukee will travel back home to face the San Diego Padres for a four-game series, and then host the Philadelphia Phillies for a three-game set next week.

Thursday’s game will feature Adrian Houser for the Crew, against Sean Manea for the Padres. The first pitch is at 6:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.