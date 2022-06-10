Brewers activate Omar Narvaez, place Alex Jackson on injured list

Prior to Thursday night’s series opener against the Washington Nationals, the Brewers activated catcher Omar Narvaez from the COVID-19 injured list.

Narvaez takes the roster spot of fellow backstop Alex Jackson, who is sidelined with a left middle finger sprain.

C Alex Jackson placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to 6/7, with a left middle finger sprain. pic.twitter.com/jQ3O1nadui — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 10, 2022

Narvaez last played on June 1. His return will be a shot in the arm for a scuffling Brewers offense that has been shut out three times in their last six games.

The 30-year-old is slashing .274/.364/.415 this season for a strong 120 wRC+. His bat was heating up when he came down with COVID-19, as he hit .340/.392/.553 over his last 13 games.

Narvaez is in the lineup tonight, batting eighth and starting behind the plate.

The Brewers turned to Victor Caratini in Narvaez’s absence. He collected four hits in six games, three of which came in yesterday’s loss against the Phillies.

Jackson’s injury actually benefits him, as he likely would have been optioned back to Triple-A to clear a spot for Narvaez. Now he’ll continue to collect a big-league paycheck service time while he recovers.