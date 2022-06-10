Game Thread #60: Milwaukee Brewers (33-26) @ Washington Nationals (21-38)

The Brewers are back on the road as they look to halt their six-game losing streak, facing off against the Washington Nationals.

Aaron Ashby gets the ball for the Brewers. Since moving to the rotation for good in response to Freddy Peralta’s injury, the southpaw has been fantastic, posting a 2.55 ERA in three starts. He has struck out 26 batters in 17 2⁄ 3 innings in those starts.

Erick Fedde toes the rubber for the Nationals. This will be his second outing against the Brewers this season after holding them to two runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings at American Family Field on May 20.

Omar Narvaez returns from his stint on the injured list to due COVID-19. He bats eight and gets the start behind the plate.

First pitch is at 6:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.