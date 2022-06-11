Brewers add Kolten Wong to IL as injuries continue to plague team

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to face a myriad of injuries, as starting second baseman Kolten Wong heads to the injured list with a right calf strain.

In other roster moves, the Brewers sent pitcher Luke Barker to AAA Nashville and recalled utility man Mark Mathias and pitcher Peter Strzelecki.

Wong was removed early in Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies and hasn’t played since. It’s unclear how serious the strain is, but it apparently warranted some time on the 10-day IL. He’s slashing .228/.321/.389 this year, slightly below his career averages.

Barker, who was called up to make his debut, has made three appearances so far, totaling four innings with an 11.25 ERA and three strikeouts. Strzelecki, who was sent down in exchange for Barker back on June 3, made one appearance and got the win, going two innings while allowing one run and striking out three in the Brewers comeback win over the Padres last week.

Mathias has had limited playing time in the bigs this year, batting 1-for-6 with a run scored and two strikeouts during his only stint back at the end of May. He’s slashed .325/.426/.526 in Nashville across 114 at-bats. He figures to get some playing time while Wong recovers from his injury.

Wong’s injury adds to the growing list of players going to the IL in the last month or so, as he joins Jake Cousins, Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave, Freddy Peralta, Luis Perdomo, Justin Topa, Brandon Woodruff, Alex Jackson and Mike Brosseau. Hunter Renfroe and Willy Adames both also recently returned from injury.