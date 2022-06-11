 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread #61: Milwaukee Brewers (33-27) @ Washington Nationals (22-38)

The Brewers try to break their seven game losing streak.

By -JP-
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Brewers have lost seven straight and need to get back on the winning track. A few more roster moves were made before today’s game, and the Brewers have Eric Lauer on the mound. In Lauer’s last start against the Padres, he pitched six innings and allowed three runs, but only one of them was earned.

Meanwhile, Patrick Corbin starts for the Nationals. He’s been roughed up this season, but his peripherals show that he’s been a bit unlucky. This season, he has a 6.71 ERA and 4.23 FIP.

Here are the lineups for the two teams:

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...