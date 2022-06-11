Game Thread #61: Milwaukee Brewers (33-27) @ Washington Nationals (22-38)

The Brewers have lost seven straight and need to get back on the winning track. A few more roster moves were made before today’s game, and the Brewers have Eric Lauer on the mound. In Lauer’s last start against the Padres, he pitched six innings and allowed three runs, but only one of them was earned.

Meanwhile, Patrick Corbin starts for the Nationals. He’s been roughed up this season, but his peripherals show that he’s been a bit unlucky. This season, he has a 6.71 ERA and 4.23 FIP.

Here are the lineups for the two teams: