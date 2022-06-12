 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #62: Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) vs Washington Nationals (23-38)

Brewers look to snap their eight game losing streak.

By Herschel_Winkelman
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Alexander gets his third appearance of the season as the Brewers look to snap their eight-game losing streak against Paolo Espino and the Nationals. Milwaukee has really struggled over the last week, needing improvement on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Yelich is back in the leadoff spot, where he has been the past couple of games, and Urias is batting fourth and playing second base. Narvaez gets the start behind the plate for the Crew, while Tyrone Taylor will be patrolling center field.

First pitch is at 12:35 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

