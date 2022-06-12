Game Thread #62: Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) vs Washington Nationals (23-38)

Jason Alexander gets his third appearance of the season as the Brewers look to snap their eight-game losing streak against Paolo Espino and the Nationals. Milwaukee has really struggled over the last week, needing improvement on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Yelich is back in the leadoff spot, where he has been the past couple of games, and Urias is batting fourth and playing second base. Narvaez gets the start behind the plate for the Crew, while Tyrone Taylor will be patrolling center field.

You know in baseball we like things in threes. #Natitude pic.twitter.com/2muYlkMZv2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 12, 2022

First pitch is at 12:35 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.