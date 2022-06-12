Brewers break their losing streak, win 4-1 vs Nationals

Box Score

Milwaukee had lost their last eight games going into Sunday’s matchup against the Nationals, and was finally able to break the streak, winning their first game in nearly two weeks. The rest of the NL Central has also been struggling mightily during this time too, which still seats the Brewers at the top, even though they had dropped their last eight.

Jason Alexander got the start for the Crew, and showed again why he is in the conversation to be added to the rotation, or at least be a usable long reliever in the bullpen. Regardless of where he pitches going forward, he has proven through three appearances that he has what it takes to pitch in the major leagues. Paolo Espino was on the mound for the Nationals and has also shown flashes this season, posting a 2.03 ERA through twenty appearances.

The Brewers were able to take the lead early, scoring off an Adames RBI double in the top of the third inning that put Milwaukee up 1-0. Espino was pulled halfway through the fourth inning, and replaced by Evan Lee.

In the top of the fifth, Adames would build on his great performance by crushing a two-run home run that propelled the Brewers to a 3-0 advantage. Since Adames has returned from injury, he has provided a spark that the offense has needed.

Washington would get a run back though in the bottom of the fifth, where Jason Alexander would allow a sacrifice fly to score the only run of the game for the Nationals. He pitched five quality innings only allowing one run and was replaced by Hoby Milner.

Milner would pitch until the seventh when Counsell elected to bring in Brad Boxberger as part of his Boxberger, Williams, and Hader rotation to close out games. Both Boxberger and Williams pitched a clean seventh and eighth respectively and set the table for Josh Hader’s 19th save of the season.

Milwaukee would add more insurance in the top of the ninth when Andrew McCutchen hit a no-doubt solo home run to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead. Hader would then come in for the save, and strike out the side to give the Brewers their first win since June 2nd.

The Brewers will head to New York to take on the Mets in a three-game series beginning Tuesday, and will then travel to Cincinnati for another three-game series with the Reds. Adrian Houser is slated to get the start Tuesday against the Mets, facing off against Chris Bassitt.

The first pitch will be at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.