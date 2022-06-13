Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #10

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 10 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds had another rough week, losing four of six to the Norfolk Tides (30-30) to fall to 36-23 on the season. Despite the poor week, they still hold a 1.5 game lead over Columbus (35-25) and Memphis (35-25) in the International League West standings.

In limited playing time, catcher Brian Navarreto went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored for a 1.334 OPS. First baseman Tyler White slashed .462/.467/.692 with five RBIs across 13 at-bats, while outfielder Jonathan Davis slashed .263/.364/.579 with a homer, five RBIs and four runs scored. As a team, the Sounds slashed .231/.321/.346 with just two home runs and 23 runs scored.

For the second straight week, Caleb Boushley had a strong start, going six innings and allowing no runs with three strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 3.20. Lucas Erceg, who was just called up from AA Biloxi, went three innings over two appearances (one start), giving up no runs and striking out four. As a team, the Sounds finished with a respectable 3.78 ERA, striking out 45 over 50 innings.

The Sounds now travel to Memphis to take on the Redbirds in a battle for first place.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers split their six games with the Tennessee Smokies (32-25) to move to 26-29 on the season, 3.5 games behind Pensacola (28-24) in the Southern League South standings.

In a fairly offense-heavy series, second baseman Noah Campbell led the way for Biloxi, slashing .500/.571/1.083 with two homers and five runs scored. Outfield prospect Sal Frelick had one of his best weeks this season, slashing .407/.467/.630 with a homer, three RBIs, five runs scored and a team-high 11 hits. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .286/.388/.468 with six homers and 37 runs scored. They also swiped 13 stolen bases in 15 attempts.

Brandon Knarr, who was called up from High-A Wisconsin to make a start, had the strongest pitching performance of the week, going six innings and allowing one run to go with eight strikeouts. Given the high offensive output from both Biloxi and Tennessee, the team combined for a 5.89 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 55 innings.

The Shuckers now travel to Chattanooga to take on the Lookouts (30-27) who sit in third place in the Southern League North standings.

High-A Wisconsin

In a battle with the in-state rival Beloit Sky Carp (25-31), the Rattlers (33-23) dropped three of five, with the finale scheduled for Sunday canceled due to COVID-19 issues.The Rattlers now sit 3.5 games out of first in the Midwest League West standings.

Outfielder Micah Bello led the way for Wisconsin, slashing .385/.385/.769 with a homer and two RBIs, while second baseman Tyler Black slashed .375/.474/.625 with three RBIs. First baseman Wes Clarke also slashed .300/.364/.700 with two homers and six RBIs. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .225/.302/.404 with five homers and 23 runs scored.

Despite losing the series, the Rattlers outscored Biloxi 23-18 over the five games thanks in part to solid pitching. Justin Jarvis, Ryne Moore and Antoine Kelly each had solid starts, combining for 20 innings and each giving up one earned run (three runs scored in Jarvis’ start, but just one was earned). They also racked up the punchouts, striking out 21 Sky Carp hitters. As a team, the Rattlers finished with a 2.80 ERA, striking out 48 over 45 innings.

The Rattlers stay on the road this week, traveling to Michigan to battle the Great Lakes Loons (33-24), who sit 3.5 games out of first in the Midwest League East standings and are in the midst of a five-game win streak.

A Carolina

The Mudcats faced a tough opponent this week in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (40-17), but they managed to hold their own, going 2-4 with a doubleheader sweep Thursday afternoon. Carolina fell to 30-27 on the season, but they are now in a three-way tie for first place in the Carolina League North standings with Fredericksburg and Lynchburg.

Outfielder Jackson Chourio keeps on hitting, but he did cool down a little bit this week, slashing .273/.333/.682 with two homers, three RBIs and five runs scored. Shortstop Eduardo Garcia also had a strong showing, slashing .304/.333/.609 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .227/.300/.359 with six homers and 22 runs scored.

The pitchers got roughed up all week, but Edwin Jimenez earned a win, going five innings and allowing no runs with three strikeouts. The Pelicans scored 38 runs (33 earned) over 51 innings, giving Carolina a 5.82 team ERA. The Mudcats did still manage to strike out 58 batters on the week.

With the first half of the season ending in about a month, the Mudcats will need to find more success to break the tie atop the standings with Fredericksburg and Lynchburg. They’ll look to do that this week as they travel to Columbia to battle the Fireflies (16-41) who sit in last place in the Carolina League South standings with a dismal -163 run differential this season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)