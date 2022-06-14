Game Thread #63: Milwaukee Brewers (34-28) vs New York Mets (40-22)

The Brewers continue their road trip north to the Big Apple as they start a three-game series against the Mets on Tuesday. The Brewers send out Adrian Houser to take on right-hander Chris Bassitt. Houser enters the game with a 3-6 record and a 3.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP while Bassitt counters with a 4.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 4-4 record.

The Mets enter the series with the best record in the National League and the second-best record in the Majors at 40-22. They are led at the plate by Pete Alonso, who slashes .284/.362/.556 with 18 home runs and 57 driven in, both of which are the top two in the league. Alonso leads a string of Mets who are hitting over .260 on the season, including Jeff McNeil who is batting .320 with a team-high 66 hits.

On the flipside is the Brewers, who only have one person in the lineup batting over .260 (Omar Narvaez at .283), but he has half the plate appearances and hits. The Brewers hope their bats can wake up and their pitching can find their form again, as an 8-game losing streak finds them in second place in the NL Central.

Lineups