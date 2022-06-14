Brewers get shut out for the fourth time in 10 games, lose 4-0 to Mets

Box score

It’s a new day for the Brewers as they started a three-game series in New York against the Mets. Unfortunately for Brewers fans, it was the same storyline. Pitching wasn’t quite on par with what they showed early in the season, and hitters couldn’t hit a beachball if it was tossed to them. This time it was Chris Bassitt for the Mets who did the damage, pitching a strong eight innings, blanking the Brewers, and giving the Mets a 4-0 win.

The first-place Mets were on the board early and often, putting a 3 spot up in the first against Adrian Houser. Brandon Nimmo led off the game with a deep double to right field. A Starling Marte infield hit and a Lindor groundout made it second and third for Pete Alonso. Alonso was able to take a curveball low in the zone out to the right field to make it 1-0. Houser then got wild, throwing a wild pitch which allowed Alonso to move to second. Now with two runners in scoring position again, Jeff McNeil made it 2-0 with a double of his own. Eduardo Escobar kept the runners moving, as he drove in Alonso on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. That would be all the damage in the first, as the Mets brought 7 to the plate to give them the early advantage.

Houser was then able to settle down for a bit after the long first. He allowed just two hits across the next three innings, striking out two. A walk and a single did see the Mets have someone in scoring position again, but Alonso was thrown out trying to steal second to end the inning. In the fifth, however, Houser found himself in trouble again. A Marte fielder’s choice and sac fly got him over to second. That set the table for Alonso to get his second RBI of the night as a single drove in Marte, making it 4-0 and ending Houser’s night.

Meanwhile, for the Mets, Chris Bassitt pitched lights out. It took until the third for the Brewers to get a hit, a Peterson single, but nothing came of it as Taylor grounded into a double play. After going down in order in the fourth, they were able to get two men on in the fifth. Urias led off the inning by getting on via a Lindor error. Narvaez then moved Urias over with a single following a McCutchen lineout. However, just like the third, the Brewers hit into a double play to end the inning, this time by Hunter Renfroe.

With Bassitt still on the mound in the sixth, Christian Yelich extended his hit streak to 7 games with a single to center. With Peterson already on with a walk and having moved to third on the Yelich single, the Brewers again had a chance to put a run on the board and again ended the inning with a double play. In total, the Brewers could only get three base hits and five total runners on base against Bassitt. They countered every single with a double play, ending the night by hitting into three double plays. Bassitt would go eight excellent innings, striking out seven Brewers.

The bullpen was fine again for Milwaukee. The combination of Brent Sutter and Trevor Kelley went 3.1 innings, allowing zero hits and striking out one. As has been the case during this long stretch of losing, a good outing by the bullpen is meaningless as the Brewers couldn’t get a run across. They are now losers of 9 of their last 10 games, dropping from a solid first in the NL Central to 2.5 games back of the Cardinals. They will try to bounce back tomorrow as Corbin Burnes is on the mound for the Brewers against David Peterson. The first pitch is at 6:10 PM CT on FS1 and the Brewers Radio Network.