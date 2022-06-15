Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #2

The bad times continue for the Brewers.

A 4-1 win against the Nationals on Sunday broke the eight-game losing streak and tied Craig Counsell for the most managerial wins in franchise history, but it did not build any momentum that carried into New York. The offense sleepwalked through a 4-0 loss at the hands of Chris Bassitt and the Mets.

The Brewers have now dropped 11 of their last 13 games. We want to hear your thoughts and (if you have any) concerns. They don’t have to be limited to questions regarding the team’s recent play.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions.

Ask away!