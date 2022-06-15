Game Thread #64: Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) vs New York Mets (41-22)

Corbin Burnes is on the mound facing David Peterson for the Mets. The Brewers hope to take game two of their three-game series after losing in the opener.

Yelich will DH and leadoff with McCutchen starting in left. Urias will be at third while Mathais gets the start at second.

First pitch is at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.