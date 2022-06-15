Counsell makes history as Brewers beat Mets, 10-2

Box Score

Milwaukee looked to win game two after losing their opener, with Corbin Burnes on the mound opposite David Peterson for the Mets. Craig Counsell also entered tonight’s game one win away from being the all-time franchise record holder for wins as a manager.

The Brewers started hot, scoring two runs in the opening frame when Urias hit a two-RBI single that scored McCutchen and Adames. Renfroe would also be hit by a pitch in the inning, the first of his five times on base.

Burnes dealt a scoreless first three innings after starting the game with a 2-0 lead. The Brewers would add more in the top of the fourth when Mark Mathais, who started tonight at second base, hit a fielder’s choice that scored Caratini, adding a run to their tally making the game 3-0.

The Mets would strike back in the bottom of the inning though, as Jeff McNeil would hit a first-pitch home run off Burnes, putting New York on the scoreboard. Burnes would get out of the inning with no further damage.

In the top of the fifth, the Milwaukee offense exploded, scoring seven runs, and cycling through two Mets relievers. New York bullpen arm Jake Reed walked Caratini with the bases already loaded, which brought home Adames. Cain would then hit an infield single that scored Renfroe from third. Jace Peterson was then brought on to replace Mark Mathais and hit a two-run double that scored Hiura and Caratini. Milwaukee wouldn’t stop there.

Trevor Williams was then brought in to replace Reed and intentionally walked Yelich. Adames then hit a single, scoring Cain and Peterson. Followed immediately by an Andrew McCutchen RBI single. Giving the Crew a comfortable 10-1 cushion heading into the sixth.

The only other run of the game would be an RBI single from Jeff McNeil, who was responsible for both Mets runs. A scoreless seventh, eighth, and ninth, gave Milwaukee the victory, and Craig Counsell his 564th career win, good for first on the all-time wins list for the Brewers.

Milwaukee will finish its series with the Mets on Thursday and then head to Cincinnati for a three-game set with the Reds. The rubber match between the Mets and Brewers will feature Aaron Ashby against Tylor Megill.

The first pitch is at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.