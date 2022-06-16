 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #65: Milwaukee Brewers (35-29) vs New York Mets (41-23)

The Brewers go for a series win for the first time in three weeks.

MLB: Game Two-Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been three weeks since the Brewers have won a series. They’ve had a few series ties, but not a series win. The last series win was over the Padres on May 25. With a split in the first two games of the Mets series, the Brewers have a chance to break this slump tonight.

Aaron Ashby gets the start tonight and is looking to rebound from a couple of rough starts. He’s allowed ten combined runs in his last two starts, four against the Padres and six against the Nationals. On the other side, Tylor Megill starts for the Mets. In his second major league season, he’s posted a 4.50 ERA and 3.56 FIP.

Here are the lineups for tonight. With a RHP on the mound, the Brewers will use the same lineup as in game one of the series. The only change from game one is Lorenzo Cain is starting instead of Tyrone Taylor.

