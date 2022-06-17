Brewers drop series finale to Mets 5-4

Box Score

The Brewers series losing streak continued tonight, as they put up a strong effort in game three against the Mets. However, they fell just short of getting the win.

Aaron Ashby got into a bit of trouble early, walking the first batter he faced and then hitting the second with a pitch. The Mets used that to manfacture a run, with Jeff McNeill bringing in Mark Canha to put the Brewers behind 1-0 early.

In the fourth, the Brewers offense erupted. Christian Yelich led off the inning with a home run to tie the game at 1-1. The Brewers then loaded the bases with one out, and Omar Narvaez and Hunter Renfroe drove in runs to increase the lead to 4-1.

The Mets countered in the fourth, scoring a run on a single by Tomas Nido, but also ended the inning when Hunter Renfroe got Luis Guillorme at third base (originally ruled safe but overturned on review). In the fifth, Nick Plummer walked to lead off the inning, and Mark Canha followed with a home run to tie the game at 4-4.

Ashby faced one more batter and got a groundout, then Craig Counsell pulled him from the game for safety, as they noticed something wrong with Ashby. It was reported as forearm tightness, but it may have just been from fatigue and Ashby is not concerned about it for now. Both starting pitchers left the game early, with Tylor Megill leaving in the fourth due to a shoulder injury.

The bullpens battled from there and kept it scoreless until the eighth inning. Brent Suter pitched the eighth for the Brewers, and allowed a single to J.D. Davis to begin the inning. Luis Guillorme hit a ground ball to Rowdy Tellez, and Tellez threw to second to go for the lead out & double play. However, it was a bad throw that Willy Adames couldn’t catch, and Davis advanced to third. Suter tried to work around it, but a groundout scored Davis and the Mets had a 5-4 lead.

The Brewers had a chance to tie the game up in the ninth. After Hunter Renfroe singled to lead off the inning, pinch hitter Tyrone Taylor hit a double with one out. The Brewers decided to send Renfroe home, but the Mets got him at the plate for the second out. Christian Yelich then struck out on three straight pitches to end the game.

The Brewers offense out-hit the Mets with 11 hits, and each Brewers batter except for Adames had at least one hit. However, they also struck out 15 times in the game.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Brewers. Since they were 32-18 (14 games over .500) on May 30, they’ve posted a record of 3-14. They’ve endured several injuries, with the IL currently at 10 players.

Their current road trip finishes up this weekend in Cincinnati. The Reds have stabilized since the last time the Brewers played them in May, and have posted a 16-16 record since then. Eric Lauer and Hunuter Greene will face off in game one of the series. First pitch is at 5:40 pm.