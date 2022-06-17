Game Thread #66: Milwaukee Brewers (35-30) vs Cincinnati Reds (23-40)

Eric Lauer is on the mound for the Crew facing off against Hunter Greene. Lauer has pitched well this season, posting a 3.36 ERA this season. Greene hasn’t had the same success, allowing over five runs per game on average.

McCutchen will DH and hit cleanup, while Yelich will start in left field and leadoff. Narvaez is back behind the dish and Keston Hiura will start at second base.

Updated #Reds lineup:



2B India

3B Drury

LF Pham

DH Farmer

SS Reynolds

CF Senzel

1B Moustakas

RF Almora

C Garcia

P Greene https://t.co/3RvishCRhF — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 17, 2022

First pitch is at 5:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.