Game Thread #66: Milwaukee Brewers (35-30) vs Cincinnati Reds (23-40)

Eric Lauer is on the mound for the Crew facing off against Hunter Greene. Lauer has pitched well this season, posting a 3.36 ERA this season. Greene hasn’t had the same success, allowing over five runs per game on average.
McCutchen will DH and hit cleanup, while Yelich will start in left field and leadoff. Narvaez is back behind the dish and Keston Hiura will start at second base.
We’re set for the first game against the Reds.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 17, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/5VD7O2iaWN
Updated #Reds lineup:— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 17, 2022
2B India
3B Drury
LF Pham
DH Farmer
SS Reynolds
CF Senzel
1B Moustakas
RF Almora
C Garcia
P Greene https://t.co/3RvishCRhF
First pitch is at 5:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.
Loading comments...