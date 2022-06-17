 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #66: Milwaukee Brewers (35-30) vs Cincinnati Reds (23-40)

Brewers look to take game one of their three game set in Cincinnati.

By Herschel_Winkelman
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer is on the mound for the Crew facing off against Hunter Greene. Lauer has pitched well this season, posting a 3.36 ERA this season. Greene hasn’t had the same success, allowing over five runs per game on average.

McCutchen will DH and hit cleanup, while Yelich will start in left field and leadoff. Narvaez is back behind the dish and Keston Hiura will start at second base.

First pitch is at 5:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

