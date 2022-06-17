Three home runs give Brewers 5-4 victory over Reds

Box Score

The Brewers beat the Reds in their first game against the Reds of a three-game series. Eric Lauer was on the mound facing Hunter Greene, who has struggled so far this season. With the Brewers two games back of the division lead, it was important that Milwaukee took advantage of the matchup with the Reds.

The first three innings were scoreless for both teams until the Brewers struck in the top of the fourth. Tellez led off the inning with a single, and McCutchen followed that up with a single of his own. Renfroe then hit a towering three-run shot that gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead.

Milwaukee would add more insurance, again off of Greene, when Willy Adames hit a solo home run that gave the Brewers a 4-0 advantage. Cincinnati would strike back with an Almora Jr. two-run home run.

The Reds would get to Lauer again in the bottom of the sixth, as Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham hit back-to-back home runs to start the inning, making the score 4-2. Lauer would escape the inning only allowing those two home runs, heading into the seventh tied at four.

Keston Hiura would help the Brewers regain their lead in the top of the seventh, as he crushed a home run that put Milwaukee up 5-4. Miguel Sanchez was brought in to pitch the seventh, and Devin Williams would pitch a scoreless eighth. With Josh Hader on paternity leave, Craig Counsell called on Brad Boxberger to close the game. Boxberger was able to earn the save, and the Brewers won the first of three games against Cincinnati.

The second game of the series will feature Jason Alexander for the Crew, against Graham Ashcraft for the Reds. Alexander has pitched well so far in his limited time in the big leagues and hopes to continue that success in Saturday’s matchup.

The first pitch is at 3:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.