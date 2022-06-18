Game Thread #67: Milwaukee Brewers (36-30) vs Cincinnati Reds (23-41)

The Brewers have stabilized after their eight game losing streak. They’ve alternated wins and losses in the past week, but haven’t been able to put together two wins in a row in the month of June. They’ll get another opportunity to do that today as they face the Reds in game two of the series.

With a few starting pitchers on the injured list, Jason Alexander has provided some great value to the Brewers rotation. In three starts, he’s posted a 2.16 ERA and 3.86 FIP. His peripherals are a bit concerning (just six strikeouts compared to eight walks), but he’s been solid for the team. On the other side, the Brewers will get their first look against rookie Graham Ashcraft today. Ashcraft made his debut on May 22 and has made five starts so far, posting a 2.22 ERA and 3.63 FIP.

Here’s how the teams will line up this afternoon.