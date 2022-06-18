Brewers win second straight game, defeat Reds 7-3

Box Score

For the first time this month, the Brewers have won two games in a row.

The Brewers started fast, with Christian Yelich reaching second on a single and error, and Rowdy Tellez driving him in with a double. In the third, Yelich led off the inning with another single, and then Willy Adames brought him in with a two-run home run. Tellez followed with a walk and Luis Urias brought him in with a double. The Brewers had a 4-0 lead after three innings.

Meanwhile, Jason Alexander continued his good work for the Brewers. The line wasn’t the most impressive, but the results were good. He allowed three runs (two earned), eight hits, and one walk. One run came in the fifth when Adames made a fielding error, allowing Nick Senzel to score from third. The other two runs came in the sixth off of four singles and a sacrifice fly.

The Brewers continued their scoring as well. They got two more runs in the sixth on a Jace Peterson double. The last run came in the seventh off of a Hunter Renfroe leadoff home run. The Brewers had even more opportunities to score, but left eleven runners on base as a team and went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Christian Yelich, Jace Peterson, and newcomer Jonathan Davis each had two-hit days. Every other starter had at least one hit, except for Omar Narvaez. Rowdy Tellez and Luis Urias also each added two walks, reaching base a total of three times.

In the bullpen, Miguel Sanchez finished the sixth scoreless. Trevor Kelley gave the Brewers 1.2 scoreless innings, and Hoby Milner pitched the remaining 1.1 innings scoreless.

The Brewers have a chance to sweep tomorrow in the finale of the series. Adrian Houser will face Mike Minor in the afternoon game. First pitch is at 12:40 PM.