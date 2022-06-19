Game Thread #68: Milwaukee Brewers (37-30) vs Cincinnati Reds (23-42)

The Brewers hope to sweep the Reds on Father’s day, after taking game two of the series, winning their first one since the end of May. Adrian Houser will take the hill for the Crew, facing Mike Minor for the Reds.

Yelich leads off and starts at DH, while McCutchen starts in left field. Urias, Adames, Mathais, and Hiura start around the horn, and Caratinin gets the start at the plate.

The first pitch is at 12:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.