Brewers complete sweep of Reds on Father’s Day, 6-3

Box Score

Milwaukee finished their series with the Reds on Father’s Day, as they completed their sweep of Cincinnati, winning their first series since the end of May. Adrian Houser took the mound, facing off against Mike Minor for Cincy. After Sunday’s win, the Brewers tied the division lead with the Cardinals, and are now both sitting at the same record.

The Brewers and Reds both pitched a clean first three innings, but Milwaukee was able to gain the lead in the top of the fourth, as Luis Urias hit an RBI double, scoring Andrew McCutchen. Victor Caratini then added more insurance, blasting a two-run home run that scored Luis Urias, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

The Reds answered back in the bottom of the fourth, plating three runs off Houser. Kyle Farmer hit a fielder’s choice that scored Tommy Pham, and Albert Almora Jr. then hit an RBI double that scored both Farmer and former Brewer Mike Moustakas. The game was tied 3-3 heading into the fifth.

Milwaukee scored again in the top of the sixth, as Mark Mathias hit a sacrifice fly that scored Hiura from third. With the Brewers up 4-3 in the sixth, Houser was in line for the win on the day. Minor was then replaced in the top of the seventh.

In the top of the seventh, Hunter Renfroe would provide the Crew with even more insurance, crushing a two-run shot that scored McCutchen, putting the Brewers up 6-3. This was Renfroe’s second home run of the series and has shown that his power is much needed in the lineup.

Trevor Kelley then came in to pitch the seventh for the Brewers and got out of it cleanly. Brad Boxberger was then brought in to throw the eighth, and Devin Williams earned the save in the ninth, getting the Reds side out in order.

The Brewers will now return home to host their division rival St. Louis Cardinals for a four-game series at American Family Field. They will then host the Blue Jays later in the week, finishing their seven-game homestand. The first game of the Cardinals series will feature Corbin Burnes against Miles Mikolas. The first pitch is at 7:10 CDT on FS1 and 620 WTMJ.