Brewers activate Josh Hader from paternity list, place Aaron Ashby on 15-day injured list

In what has become a trend in recent weeks, the Brewers added a key contributor back to the active roster but lost another to injury.

Prior to Monday night’s series opener against the division-rival Cardinals, the club activated Josh Hader from the paternity list and placed Aaron Ashby on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation.

LHP Josh Hader reinstated from the restricted list.



LHP Aaron Ashby placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to 6/17, with left forearm inflammation. pic.twitter.com/BlDK3MOfsI — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 20, 2022

Hader left the team during their series against the Mets for the birth of his first child. He remained with his family during the following series in Cincinnati.

The Brewers did fine in his absence. Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams each picked up a save in Milwaukee’s three-game sweep of the Reds. Hader’s reinstatement returns the three-headed monster at the back end of the bullpen to full strength.

Ashby’s placement on the injured list comes just a day after he threw a bullpen and said he expected to make his next start.

Bad news for Aaron Ashby, who threw a bullpen yesterday morning and said he anticipated making his start as scheduled.



That will not happen. https://t.co/m7CAEAdewh — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 20, 2022

The left-hander left his start last Thursday with left forearm tightness that was later described as arm fatigue. Ashby and the team downplayed the injury and were originally optimistic that he could make his next start.

That changed after Asbhy did not feel quite right throwing sliders in his bullpen session.

Aaron Ashby had an MRI this morning that showed only inflammation. He says he’s not particularly worried because the velo in yesterday’s pen felt normal. But he didn’t feel right throwing his slider. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 20, 2022

Proceeding with caution makes sense. Sliders are typically a more stressful pitch on the forearm and elbow than fastballs, and Ashby’s slider is his best pitch.

Ashby appears to have avoided any significant structural damage to his arm, so hopefully, his absence will not be prolonged.

In the meantime, the Brewers are down yet another starting pitcher. Chi Chi Gonzalez is the top in-house candidate to make a start in Ashby’s place tomorrow. Josh Lindblom is another option, but the Brewers would have to add him to the 40-man roster.