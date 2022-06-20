Burnes strikes out 10 in dominating performance, Brewers defeat the Cardinals 2-0

Box Score

On a hot, humid night at American Family Field, a pitcher's duel broke out between Miles Mikolas and Corbin Burnes. In the battle of the two stars, it was Corbin Burnes who would shine the brightest, shutting out the Cardinals across 7 innings of work. Tyrone Taylor would provide all the necessary offense with a home run in the 5th, propelling the Brewers to a 2-0 victory.

The first three innings went by in a flash, as the fast-moving Miles Mikolas and Corbin Burnes combined to allow just a combined three base runners. Burnes gave up a double to Juan Yepez in the second and Mikolas gave up a walk to Keston Hiura in the third. Both pitchers had their stuff working early, as Burnes in particular was using his cutter at an elite level. Of his first four strikeouts, three were finished off by the cutter. Meanwhile, Mikolas was silencing the Brewer batters, retiring the first seven hitters he faced and not allowing a hit until Willy Adames doubled to lead off the fourth.

The first only real sign of offense came in the fifth and it was from the home team. Following a Urias flyout, Keston Hiura got on base for the second time with a single to center. Up next was Tyrone Taylor, who turned on a Mikolas sinker a launched it off the batter’s eye in center, giving the Brewers the 2-0 lead. For Taylor, this was his seventh home run of the season. With the trade deadline looming, the now everyday center fielder will try to make his case as the permanent solution now that Cain is presumably done for the year. The 28-year-old has a .693 OPS with 27 RBI after tonight, with plenty of timely hits on his resume.

Two runs would be all the run support needed for Burnes, who continued to roll. The 2021 Cy Young winner would give the Brewers 7.0 innings of work, allowing just two hits while striking out 10. Only twice did the Cardinals have someone in scoring position, once in the 2nd and again in the 6th, standing them both times. This is the fifth time this season that Burnes has struck out 10+ batters, and the second time he has done it against the Cardinals. In two starts against the Cardinals, Burnes has 21 strikeouts while giving up just four hits, three walks, and no runs.

With Burnes done after seven, the game would be in the hands of the bullpen. Devin Williams got things started in the 8th, sitting down the Cardinals in order. In the bottom of the inning, the Brewers would threaten but were unable to get any runs across, keeping the score at 2-0.

Josh Hader got the call for the save on his first day back in the lineup. The newly minted father gave up a lead-off hit to Brendon Donavan. However, on a passed ball to Paul Goldschmidt, Donavan was thrown out by Narvaez trying to advance to 2nd. Luis Urias made a nifty swipe tag on Donavan, who was initially called safe but was then ruled out after review, giving the Brewers the first out of the inning.

Hader then got Goldschmidt to chase a slider away, getting past Narvaez and forcing him to make a throw to first to get the second out. Nolan Arenado made it a perfect 1-2-3 inning with a ground out to third, solidifying the 2-0 victory for the Brewers. The win puts the Brewers in sole possession of first place in the NL Central and a 39-30 record. Since losing eight in a row, the Brewers have now won six of their last eight, including the current four-game win streak.

They will try to make it five in a row tomorrow, as right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez will make his first start for the Brewers. The Cardinals will counter with a right-hander of their own, as Jack Flaherty will get the ball. You can watch the game locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin, nationally on FS1, or listen live on the Brewers Radio Network.