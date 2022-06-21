Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #11

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 11 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds split their six-game set with the Memphis Redbirds (38-28), maintaining their 1.5-game lead on both Memphis and Columbus (38-28), who also went 38-28 on the week. The Sounds now sit at 39-26 on the season.

Three Sounds players finished the week with an OPS north of 1.000, including outfielder Garrett Whitley (.455/.600/.818), outfielder David Dahl (.444/.455/.667) and third baseman Andruw Monasterio (.412/.412/.706). Each of those three also had a home run while combining for 15 RBIs across the series. As a team, Nashville slashed .269/.354/.428 with 32 runs and eight homers.

Caleb Boushley and Josh Lindblom both had strong starts for the Sounds, each going six innings and allowing one run while combining for nine strikeouts. Reliever Hobie Harris also made two appearances for a total of three innings, allowing no runs, no hits and two walks to go with three strikeouts. As a team, Nashville struggled to a 4.85 ERA, striking out 49 over 52 innings.

The Sounds now welcome the Gwinnett Stripers (33-33) to town. In their only series this season, the Sounds won four of six, including two shutout victories.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers had a solid bounceback week, taking four of six from the Chattanooga Lookouts (32-31) to improve to 30-31 on the season, 4.5 games back of Pensacola (33-25).

Biloxi relied on offense for the second straight week, with four players finishing with an OPS above 1.200. Led by second baseman Gabe Holt (.667/.667/.889), the Shuckers also relied on catcher Pedro Severino (.583/.667/.833) — who may get called up soon after starting the season with an 80-game suspension — infielder Cam Devanney (.381/.500/.762) and second baseman Noah Campbell (.471/.625/.588). As a team, the Shuckers finished the week with a .321/.396/.485 slash line with six homers and a league-high 49 runs.

On the mound, TJ Shook had the best start, going six innings and allowing one run with seven strikeouts. Noah Zavolas also earned a victory, going six innings and allowing two runs with eight strikeouts. As a team, Biloxi pitched to a 3.40 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 53 innings.

The Shuckers return home to battle the Pensacola Blue Wahoos with the opportunity to close the division gap. In their series to begin June against the Wahoos, the Shuckers lost five of six, so they’ll look to improve on that performance this time around.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers had another rough week, dropping five of six to the Great Lakes Loons (38-25) to fall to 34-28 on the season. The poor week allowed Cedar Rapids (41-22) to add to their division lead, as they now sit 6.5 games ahead of Wisconsin in the Midwest League West.

Outfielder Arbert Cipion had a solid week offensively, slashing .353/.389/.529 with six hits in 17 at-bats, while second baseman Tyler Black slashed .286/.464/.381 with six hits and seven walks. As a team, the Rattlers finished dead last with a .508 OPS on the week, slashing .168/.283/.225 with a league-low one home run and 20 runs scored.

On the mound, relievers Robbie Baker, Miguel Guerrero and Cam Robinson combined for seven scoreless innings over five appearances, striking out four. Third baseman Ashton McGee also got to pitch one inning, striking out one and keeping the Loons off the scoreboard. In the top start of the week, Justin Jarvis went six innings, allowing two runs while striking out 11. As a team, Wisconsin had a 6.06 ERA, striking out 59 over 49 innings.

The Rattlers now welcome the Quad Cities River Bandits (25-38) to town as they look to bounce back. In their last series back in May, the Rattlers took five of six behind strong offensive output.

A Carolina

Carolina had a strong series against the Columbia Fireflies (18-45), winning four of six to improve to 34-29 on the season and taking a one-game lead over both Lynchburg (33-30) and Salem (33-30) in the Carolina League North standings.

The Mudcats were anchored by strong offense, with six players finishing with an OPS of over 1.000 on the week. Shortstop Eduardo Garcia (.381/.409/.905) led the way with three homers and two doubles, while catcher Jeferson Quero (.429/.455/.762), shortstop Jean Carmona (.385/.556/.615), second baseman Zack Raabe (.438/.591/.563), outfielder Jackson Chourio (.360/.407/.720) and shortstop Jheremy Vargas (.286/.500/.500) also had strong weeks. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .299/.397/.508 with 10 homers and 35 runs scored.

On the mound, Carlos Rodriguez had a strong five inning start, allowing no runs and striking out one. Pitcher Israel Puello also had a strong start, allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings with five strikeouts. As a team, the Mudcats pitching staff finished the week with a 3.13 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 innings.

The Mudcats will look to add to their division lead as they travel to take on the Down East Wood Ducks (30-33) this week. A very familiar opponent, the Mudcats are 11-5 against the Ducks so far this season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)