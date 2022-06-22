Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #3

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

A series against the Reds is always a great way to get back on track, and that is precisely what the Brewers did with a three-game sweep.

However, the offense has since gone quiet again to begin a four-game set against the division-rival Cardinals. Two runs were enough in the series opener thanks to a combined shutout by Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Josh Hader. The Brewers were unable to sneak away with a win last night, however, falling 6-2.

Still, the Brewers have now won five of their last seven games, so things are looking better than they did for most of June.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.