Lorenzo Cain officially becomes a free agent

Lorenzo Cain is officially on the market again. After being designated for assignment last week, the Brewers announced today that Cain had cleared release waivers and is officially a free agent now. Though it was mostly a formality at this point, it does bring his time in Milwaukee to an official close.

What’s next for Lorenzo Cain is still up in the air. While retirement is a possibility, Cain has not committed to a next move yet. He did make a comment to former Royals beat writer Jeffrey Flanagan, saying “I must admit it is very nice being home.” While that’s not a commitment, it does give a little insight to where his mind is right now. Bally Sports had a longer quote from Cain on his release:

“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” Cain said at the time. “I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked, but the situation is what it is. I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything, but, yeah, it’s time. I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career, I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me, for sure.”

If this is the end for Cain, it’s been a great career. Here’s his stats from Buster Olney:

If this is the end of the Lorenzo Cain's major-league career, what a run:

13 seasons

1,171 regular-season games

1,220 hits

336 XBH

87 homers

190 stolen bases

.283/.343/.407 slash line

A top 3 finish for AL MVP

2 All-Star appearances

A Gold Glove Award

2015 WS champion — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 18, 2022

The Brewers Twitter account also posted a montage of some of Cain’s best moments in Milwaukee: