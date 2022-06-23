Game Thread #72: Milwaukee Brewers (39-32) vs St. Louis Cardinals (40-31)

The Brewers have lost two in a row, and have fallen back into second place in the division. They can get it back to an even tie in the division with a win today over the Cardinals. So far, the Brewers are 5-6 this season against the Cardinals. That is a significant record to watch, as tiebreakers could come into play at the end of the season.
Here are the lineups for today:
Series finale on deck.
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew
Going for the series win in Milwaukee!
