Game Thread #73: Milwaukee Brewers (40-32) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (39-30)

After the Cardinals series, the Brewers start a three-game series against the Blue Jays tonight. It’s only the second time this season that the Brewers are playing an interleague series. While that doesn’t matter as much as it did in previous seasons, it’s still a different opponent than the Brewers usually face. In addition, the Brewers are debuting their new uniforms tonight, and will be wearing them all weekend.

Adrian Houser is back on the mound, and he is facing Alek Manoah tonight. Manoah is a rising star in his second year in the league. He’s following up a season where he finished eighth in the AL Rookie of the Year vote with an even better season. Arguably the ace of the Blue Jays staff this season, he’s posted a 2.00 ERA and 2.91 FIP in 81 innings (13 starts).

Here are the lineups for tonight’s game: