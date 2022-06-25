Rough second inning sinks Brewers, Crew loses 9-4

The Milwaukee Brewers (40-33) lost to the Toronto Blue Jays (40-30) in the first game of a three-game interleague set at American Family Field on Friday night by a score of 9-4.

The Blue Jays scored five of their nine runs in the top of the second inning, as they loaded the bases with no outs and Matt Chapman hit a three-run double followed by an additional double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a run-scoring double play by Santiago Espinal.

Following the strong second by Toronto, the game stayed quiet until Christian Yelich hit into a force out in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-1.

Cavan Biggio and Alejandro Kirk both homered in the seventh inning to grow the deficit to 8-1. Tyrone Taylor homered in the bottom of the frame to cut it to 8-2, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in another run in the ninth to make it 9-2.

The Brewers started a rally in the ninth, scoring two runs to make it 9-4, but the lead was too much to overcome.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser really faced just one bad inning, lasting six innings but allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk to go with three strikeouts.

On the opposite side, Alek Manoah continues to be a breakout pitcher in the AL, as he went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks to go with six strikeouts.

Kirk went 4-for-4 for the Jays with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Yelich (2-for-3) and Taylor (2-for-3) were the lone multi-hit players for the Crew.

The Brewers will look to bounce back on Saturday in game two of the series as Corbin Burnes faces off against Yusei Kikuchi for Toronto. First pitch is set for 6:10 on Bally Sports and 620 WTMJ.