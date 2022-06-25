 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #74: Milwaukee Brewers (40-33) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-30)

Corbin Burnes is on the mound.

By -JP-
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Roles are reversed today, as the Brewers will have the ace on the mound. The Blue Jays will counter with Yusei Kikuchi, who is in his fourth year in the league. Originally from the Japan League, he’s in his first season with the Blue Jays after signing a contract this offseason. It hasn’t been a good season for him, as he has posted a 4.94 ERA and 5.53 FIP this season.

Here are the lineups for today:

