 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brewers place Hunter Renfroe on 10-day injured list with calf strain, recall Pablo Reyes

The Brewers lose their right fielder to injury for the second time in two months.

By Jack Stern
/ new
St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The injury bug continues to feast upon the Brewers. Less than a month after he returned from a hamstring strain, the club placed Hunter Renfroe on the injured list with a left calf strain. Pablo Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

Renfroe has arguably been Milwaukee’s best bat this season. His 116 wRC+ is best among the team’s everyday players, and his 13 home runs rank second on the roster.

Both of Renfroe’s lower body injuries have occurred when he was getting into a groove at the plate. When he injured his hamstring in late May, he was slashing .395/.419/.684 in his last 11 games. His calf strain occurred during the series against the Cardinals after he had homered in three straight games against the Reds.

While the hamstring injury proved to be minor with a quick recovery time, he could be facing a more extended absence this time around. Renfroe expressed a desire to return to play as soon as possible but also revealed that an MRI revealed more damage than he and the team initially suspected.

While Renfroe is sidelined, Tyrone Taylor figures to shift to right field on a more regular basis, and Jonathan Davis will get more reps in center field.

This will be Reyes’ second stint with the Brewers this season. He previously got into four games in early June when the Brewers dealt with injuries to Willy Adames, Luis Urias, and Mike Brosseau, slashing .286/.333/.286 (78 wRC+).

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...