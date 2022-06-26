Game Thread #75: Milwaukee Brewers (41-33) vs Toronto Blue Jays (40-31)

The Brewers are going for a series win against the Blue Jays after taking yesterday’s game 5-4 behind a strong outing from Corbin Burnes.

Chi Chi Gonzalez gets the ball for the rubber match opposite Jose Berrios. Gonzalez made his first start with the Brewers last week against the Cardinals, and while he was far from great, he ate a few innings and kept his team in the game.

Berrios has struggled after inking a seven-year extension with the Blue Jays this past winter. In 14 starts, he has limped to a 5.11 ERA and 4.90 FIP.

