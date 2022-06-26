 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #75: Milwaukee Brewers (41-33) vs Toronto Blue Jays (40-31)

Gonzalez (7.36 ERA | 5.84 FIP) vs Berrios (5.11 ERA | 4.90 FIP)

By Jack Stern
MLB: JUN 21 Cardinals at Brewers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Brewers are going for a series win against the Blue Jays after taking yesterday’s game 5-4 behind a strong outing from Corbin Burnes.

Chi Chi Gonzalez gets the ball for the rubber match opposite Jose Berrios. Gonzalez made his first start with the Brewers last week against the Cardinals, and while he was far from great, he ate a few innings and kept his team in the game.

Berrios has struggled after inking a seven-year extension with the Blue Jays this past winter. In 14 starts, he has limped to a 5.11 ERA and 4.90 FIP.

