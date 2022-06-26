Brewers take series over Blue Jays after offensive outburst, win 10-3

Box Score

The Brewers' offense exploded on Sunday against a struggling Jose Berrios, scoring double-digit runs for the seventh time this season en route to a 10-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The Milwaukee bats came out swinging from the start, racking up 13 hits. Every member of the lineup recorded at least one hit.

Rowdy Tellez led the way against his former club, driving in four runs on a pair of two-run home runs in the first and second inning. It was the seventh multi-homer game of his career.

Toronto pounced first on a three-run home run by Alejandro Kirk in the first inning, but Milwaukee responded with a three-spot of its own in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

Christian Yelich drew a leadoff walk against Berrios. Minutes later, Tellez blasted his first long ball of the afternoon to center field, making it a 3-2 game.

Rowdy gives his old friends a gift.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/4wNEEUdIKe — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 26, 2022

Later in the inning, Omar Narvaez doubled to plate Luis Urias and tie the game.

The Brewers picked up where they left off in the second, leading off the inning with three consecutive hits to load the bases. An RBI groundout by Yelich and a base hit by Willy Adames gave them a 6-3 lead.

That brought up Tellez, who hit his second home run in as many innings to make it 8-3.

The Brewers would load the bases again in the bottom of the sixth. A single by Andrew McCutchen and a sacrifice fly by Luis Urias extended the lead to 10-3.

For the second consecutive start, Chi Chi Gonzalez struggled early before finding a groove over his final three innings. The veteran kept the Blue Jays’ offense at bay after Kirk’s first-inning home run. He went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Jandel Gustave and Trevor Gott saw their first action since returning from the injured list. Gustave worked around two hits to throw two scoreless innings. Gott struck out two in a perfect frame of his own.

Brent Suter and Trevor Kelley followed with scoreless innings to secure the win.

After taking the series against the Blue Jays, the Brewers are now 9-5 in their last 14 games. They have a day off tomorrow before a two-game series against the Rays in Tampa Bay.

Brandon Woodruff is listed as the Crew's probable starter on Tuesday, indicating that he will be activated from the injured list ahead of the series opener. Eric Lauer is lined up to start the second game.