Poll: Brewers midseason evaluation

Sunday’s game will be game #81 of the Brewers season. That represents the midpoint of the season. The Brewers lead the division by one game and would be the third seed in the playoffs if the season ended today, facing the Cardinals in a wild card series. While they are still on track to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season, there’s still a lot to play.

As the midsesason point approaches, how do you feel about the team? This year, we’re going to use Google Forms to collect the data. All responses will be anonymous, so feel free to answer as honestly as you want. The only restriction is you have to sign into a Google account, but your email is not recorded (it’s just used to restrict you to one response).

The poll will be open for a week and you can adjust your responses if you want. We’ll take a look at the responses next week to get your view on the current state of the team.

(You can also click here to view the form.)