Woodruff, Wong return from injuries

The Brewers finally have some good news in the injury department, as Brandon Woodruff and Kolten Wong are returning from the injured list for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Woodruff, who injured his ankle at the end of May, ended up on the IL longer than expected after a setback earlier in the month when he was diagnosed with Raynaud’s syndrome, a condition that caused numbness in his pitching hand. After making a rehab appearance for the Rattlers (five innings, one run, seven strikeouts), Woodruff will get the start tonight against the Rays.

After struggling early in the season, Woodruff finally got in a groove before his injury, making three consecutive starts allowing one earned run or less.

Wong suffered a calf injury earlier in June and, like Woodruff, suffered a setback that delayed his return to tonight. He’ll play second base and bat fifth tonight, with Christian Yelich now leading off regularly. On the season, Wong is batting .228/.321/.389 with five homers and eight stolen bases.

Reliever Trevor Kelley and utilityman Pablo Reyes were optioned to AAA to make space for the two regulars. Kelley has pitched to a dismal 6.88 ERA over 17 innings this season, while Reyes has slashed .286/.333/.286 with four hits and one run in limited playing time.

RHP Brandon Woodruff reinstated from the 15-day injured list.



2B Kolten Wong reinstated from the 10-day injured list.



RHP Trevor Kelley optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/BnQh5mazzm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 28, 2022