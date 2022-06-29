Brewers Reacts Survey: Where do the Brewers need help?

SB Nation Reacts have returned with a new format — instead of receiving the survey via email, you can now answer on the form below. So while you’re watching today’s interleague matchup with the Rays, you can think about where the Brewers need the most help.

With injuries hurting the Brewers in a big way over the past two or so months and with the trade deadline looming, it’s time to start thinking about where the Brewers need help.

Do they need an additional outfielder? Infield help? Pitchers? You get to decide.

Vote in the survey and leave your thoughts in the comments. The results of the survey will be published on Brew Crew Ball next week.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LUZ3JG/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans across the country.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.