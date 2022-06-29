A four home-run day propels Brewers to 5-3 win over Rays

Box Score

After winning the first game of the two-game series against Tampa Bay, the Brewers have completed the sweep, winning the second game 5-3. Beeks was on the mound for the Rays facing Eric Lauer for the Crew. Lauer has pitched well this season and has become a trusted arm in the starting rotation.

Milwaukee hit the first of their four total home runs in the top of the second inning when Rowdy Tellez blasted a lead-off shot to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead. Brosseau then followed it up with a double and Caratini was hit by a pitch, putting two men on and still no outs, but the next three Milwaukee batters struck out, leaving them stranded.

The Rays would answer in the bottom of the fourth when Lauer walked Randy Arozarena and then allowed a single to Ramirez. Then the two stole both third and second respectively. Walls then hit a deep double that scored both of the runners in scoring position, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead.

The Brewers would strike again in the top of the fifth, as McCutchen drew a walk, putting a man on for Luis Urias. Urias then crushed a two-run home run to deep left-center field, putting the Brewers back on top 3-2. Lauer would give up another run however in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Brujan drew a walk, and then Wander Franco hit an RBI double, tying the game up at 3.

With Faucher pitching for the Rays in the eighth, Milwaukee would add more insurance, when Tellez hit his second home run of the game and the second game this week with multiple home runs. With Rowdy’s home run, the Brewers would again regain the lead, heading into the ninth with the score at 4-3.

Jace Peterson would add his name to the home run tally in the top of the ninth when he smashed a ball to deep right-center field, giving Josh Hader a two-run cushion for his save opportunity. Hader allowed a walk and a single early in the bottom of the ninth, but with two men on base, Hader was able to get three straight flyouts to end the game and the series. The Brewers will travel next to Pittsburgh for a four-game series beginning on Thursday. After that series, they welcome the Cubs for a rivalry series beginning on Independence Day.

Thursday’s opener against the Pirates will feature Adrian Houser taking on JT Brubaker for the Pirates. The first pitch is at 6:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.