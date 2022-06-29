Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #4

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

Things are looking up for the Brewers. After a two-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee has won four straight and seven of their last ten games. Since the final loss of their eight-game losing streak from early June, they have gone 11-5. Next up is a four-game series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

The Brewers are also starting to get healthier on the pitching front. Brandon Woodruff returned from the injured list and looked dominant on Tuesday in his first big-league start in over a month. Aaron Ashby may not be far behind.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.