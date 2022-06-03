Game Thread #54: Milwaukee Brewers (33-20) vs San Diego Padres (30-21)

The Brewers aim to win their second straight game in their series against the Padres. The Brewers capitalized in the opener, walking off after a single from Andrew McCutchen. It was McCutchen’s first hit in his last 33 plate appearances. Corbin Burnes will be on the mound facing Joe Musgrove for the Friars.

Urias and Wong make up the interior infield, and Jace Peterson gets the start at third. McCutchen will DH and Yelich will get the start in left field. Caratini gets the start behind the dish after Narvaez was placed on the injured list.

Bounce back behind Joe. pic.twitter.com/SBuyMGVOAi — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 3, 2022

First pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.