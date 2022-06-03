Brewers get shut out against Padres, lose 7-0

Box Score

After winning the opener in their home series against the Padres, the Brewers struggled in game two. Corbin Burnes was on the mound for the Crew against up-and-coming star Joe Musgrove. Burnes had picked up right where he left off last season, as a reigning Cy Young winner. Musgrove has pitched well since the beginning of last season and pitched a one-hitter against Milwaukee on Friday.

San Diego jumped on the board early, when Voit hit a ground-rule double that scored Machado. The Padres led 1-0 after one inning. They would score again in the top of the second off Burnes, when Jurickson Profar hit an RBI single that scored Grisham, putting the Brewers down two runs.

The Brewers would continue to struggle offensively, and Musgrove kept dealing throughout the game. The Friars would add more insurance in the top of the fourth inning after a Manny Machado three-run blast. Milner would then be brought in to replace Burnes since he gave up five runs in 3.2 innings. Milner would get the Brewers out of the inning, down 5-0.

Again in the top of the fifth, the Padres would score after Profar hit another RBI single, this time off Milner. Milner would be replaced later in the inning by Trevor Kelley, who would again escape the inning with no further damage.

Musgrove would continue deep into the game, allowing his only hit in the bottom of the eighth when Kolten Wong hit a two-out double. San Diego would score their final run in the top of the ninth when Ha-Seong Kim hit a single that scored Azocar from third, who had hit a triple. This would put the Padres up 7-0. Stammen would be brought in to finish the game for San Diego and did so successfully.

Milwaukee will attempt to take game three of their four-game series on Saturday, as Aaron Ashby is matched up against Mackenzie Gore. They will then finish their series against San Diego on Sunday, before welcoming the Phillies on Tuesday.

First pitch Saturday will be at 3:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.