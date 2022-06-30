Game Thread #78: Milwaukee Brewers (44-33) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (30-45)

The Brewers cap off June by going up to sunny Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to start a four-game series against the Pirates. Tonight, Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers against JT Brubaker. Houser enters the game with a 4-8 record, 4.50 ERA and 1.45 WHIP while Brubaker has a 4.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with a 1-7 record.

The Brewers will try to continue their impressive record against the Pirates, as they have the second-best win percentage against the Pirates all-time (Min. 50 games) at .567. Since 2019, the Brewers are 40-14 against the Pirates and 20-9 at PNC Park. They currently have a 1.5-game lead over the Cardinals for first in the division, while the Pirates are in third, 13 games back.

Currently on a four-game win streak, the next week of games is very favorable for the first-place Brewers. Following the four games in Pittsburgh, the Brewers head back home for three games against the 29-46 Cubs followed by another three games against these Pirates. So far this season, the Brewers are a combined 11-5 against the two teams.