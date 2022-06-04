Game Thread #55: Milwaukee Brewers (33-21) vs San Diego Padres (31-21)

The Brewers will try to bounce back against the Padres after recording just one hit in a 7-0 loss last night. Aaron Ashby gets the start for the home team while MacKenzie Gore starts for the Padres. The first pitch is at 3:10 pm CT.

Ashby returns to the mound after recording the best start of his career on Monday. Ashby was lights out against the Cubs, striking out 12 across 6 innings pitched, with his lone run coming via a Wilson Contreras home run. Ashby so far this season has a 2.70 ERA, 1.325 WHIP, and 3.30 FIP in 11 appearances. Today will be his sixth start of the season.

MacKenzie Gore is off to a good start in his first season as a Major Leaguer. The 3rd overall pick in 2017 is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA in eight appearances. Opponents are slashing .208/.283/.255 against the left-hander so far, with his best outing being his last appearance against the Pirates when he went seven scoreless innings and struck out nine. His favorite pitch is the fastball, which touches 95 mph and is used 64% of the time.

Luis Urias is out of the lineup with a thumb injury, however, Craig Counsell said today he doesn’t expect Urias to end up on the injured list. Yelich is also out of the lineup for a non-injury-related day off. The slumping Yelich is hitless in his last 10 at-bats while batting just .173 since May 11th.

Lineups