Brewers can’t get anything going offensively, lose 4-0 to Padres

If you take away the wild ninth inning that saw four runs cross in the victory, the Brewers have scored just one run on eight hits in 17 innings entering Saturday. They were 1-15 with runners in scoring position on 18 strikeouts. Including that ninth inning, they had only recorded three extra-base hits so far in the series. On Saturday, that trend continued as the Brewers dropped their second in a row to the Padres, losing 4-0.

Two mistakes overshadowed what was for the most part a solid start for Aaron Ashby. He started the game throwing darts, striking out five in the first two innings. In the third, after a leadoff single and a fielder's choice got a man on first, Jake Cronenworth got the Padres on the scoreboard first with a two-out double, making it 1-0. Ashby was able to bounce back in the fourth, sitting down the Padres in order with two strikeouts and a groundout.

In the fifth, Ashby and the Brewers were in a jam early. Jose Azocar lead things off with a single and former Brewer Trent Grisham moved him to third with a single of his own. Following an Alcantara lineout, Jurickson Profar drove in Azocar with a ground out to second. Again up with two outs, Jake Cronenworth made it a 4-0 ballgame with a home run to the Aurora Health Care Bullpen in right. Cronenworth, who was just 8 for 41 with zero RBI in the 10 games before Saturday, ended day 2 for 3 with 3 RBI. Ashby’s day would end following a perfect sixth, his final line being 6.0 innings, 4 earned runs, 9 strikeouts, and 0 walks.

Meanwhile, the Brewers' offense had no answer to Mackenzie Gore. On Saturday, the 23-year-old left-hander was dominant, striking out 10 in 6 innings of work while giving up just three hits. The Brewers struggled to make any solid contact against Gore. Their first hit came in the third on an infield hit by Pablo Reyes. In the fifth, Alex Jackson got on with a soft fly ball to left and Rowdy Tellez got on with a single to shallow right in the sixth. All singles against Gore, who was blowing his fastball by batters all afternoon. His 10 strikeouts tied a career-high.

The Brewers bullpen was the lone bright spot in the losing effort. Following Ashby’s departer, the bullpen was able to keep the Padres hitless in three innings of work. The combination of Trevor Gott, Miguel Sanchez, and Trevor Kelley made quick work of the Padres, sitting down all nine that they faced in just 37 pitches. Unfortunately for the Brewers, the offense continued to do nothing. Only Jace Peterson was able to make it into scoring position during that stretch, on a stolen base following a single. Of the six hits the Brewers recorded, all of them were singles.

The Brewers will go for the series split tomorrow with the first pitch being at 1:10 pm CT. Eric Lauer will get the ball for the Brewers against Mike Clevinger. You can watch the game in Bally Sports Wisconsin or listen on the Brewers Radio Network.